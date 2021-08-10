wz12NW_NightToUniteCUT4.jpg

Wayzata firefighter Richard Holm talks with residents in the city’s Holdridge neighborhood during a Night to Unite neighborhood block party. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Mayor Johanna Mouton and members of the city’s police and fire departments stop by a Night to Unite block party in Wayzata’s Holdridge neighborhood. Throughout the city Aug. 3, police cars and fire trucks carried city leaders and public safety officials to meet with residents and talk about fire and crime prevention. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A Wayzata fire truck sits parked at a Night to Unite gathering in Wayzata. It was one of many block parties that public safety officials, city leaders and McGruff the Crime Dog visited throughout the evening this year after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata firefighter Richard Holm offers a quick tour of a fire truck during an Aug. 3 Night to Unite gathering. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Elected officials, city staff members, police officers and firefighters wave goodbye to residents during an Aug. 3 Night to Unite gathering on Wayzata’s La Salle Street. The neighborhood block parties allowed for community members to get together with city leaders and public safety officials to discuss ways to better protect the community and prevent crime. The night also offered an opportunity for neighbors to get out and visit with one another. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

