wz05NW_MusicByTheLakeCUT1.jpg

Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series made a welcomed return after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The performances were hosted June 23 through Aug. 4 by the Wayzata Rotary Club and featured a variety of guest musicians. The crowd pictured here braved hot and humid weather July 28 to enjoy a concert from Jeff Dayton at Depot Park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz05NW_MusicByTheLakeCUT2.jpg

Orono-born songwriter Jeff Dayton, who lives and works in Nashville, walks out into the crowd to perform an impromptu acoustic song after amplifiers temporarily lost power during his July 28 performance for Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz05NW_MusicByTheLakeCUT3.jpg

Jeff Dayton performs a lakeside concert to a crowd in Wayzata’s Depot Park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz05NW_MusicByTheLakeCUT4.jpg

Jeff Dayton and members of his band walk through the crowd during their July 28 performance for Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

