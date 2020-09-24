David Mitchell, of Wayzata, was recently promoted to chief operating officer of Minneapolis-based MackayMitchell Envelope Company.
Mitchell had previously served as vice president of sales and marketing for the company. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in English from Gustavus Adolphus College.
