David Mitchell, of Wayzata, was recently promoted to chief operating officer of Minneapolis-based MackayMitchell Envelope Company.

Mitchell had previously served as vice president of sales and marketing for the company. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in English from Gustavus Adolphus College.

wz24BN_Mitchell.jpg

David Mitchell

 

