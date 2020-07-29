The City of Wayzata is among the many local governments eligible for a share of federal aid that Minnesota received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Leaders from cities across the state have been working to certify their eligibility to receive money from the fund, which was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is designed to provide economic help to entities struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late June, Gov. Tim Walz announced that of the $853 million Minnesota received, $841 million would be distributed throughout the state’s counties, cities and towns to support COVID-19 relief efforts by local governments. The remaining $12 million is being allocated toward food shelves and food banks to help combat hunger across the state.
“As we work to support the health and safety of all Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also taking steps to build a stronger and more equitable economy,” Walz said. “This funding will bring much-needed relief to communities across the state as we continue to battle this pandemic together.”
Before distributing the aid, local governments must certify their intent to follow federal guidelines for the use of funds received. The CARES Act requires that payments may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency and were not accounted for in their budget.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is in charge of distributing the money to local governments. The amount of each payment is based on a per capita formula determined by the legislature.
Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said the city qualifies for $355,531 in relief aid, which he said should arrive soon.
“The city’s finance team has been acting quickly and has already submitted the appropriate application,” Dahl said.
The city manager said at least 75% of the funds will be used to reimburse pandemic-related expenses such as personal protection equipment for city employees, technology for remote capability, labor and other public health protections like sneeze guards between the public and staff at city hall. The remaining balance, he said, could go to business assistance related expenses such as offering credits for liquor license fees to local bars and restaurants.
Dahl noted that the relief funds can only help the city reimburse expenditures associated with the pandemic, not for lost revenue with enterprises like the city-owned Wayzata Bar & Grill.
“The city has had many unanticipated expenditures to put in place protections for public health and adapt our business to be more available to serve the public virtually,” Dahl said. “Thanks to CARES Act funds and excess revenues from sound financial planning over previous years, I am confident the city will be able to successfully manage these unanticipated costs as well as the lost revenue.”
