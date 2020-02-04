Inland Development Partners, a real estate firm based in Wayzata, recently named August Bruggeman as an analyst and investor relations team member.

In his new role, Bruggeman will be responsible for supporting the firm’s project underwriting of its real estate development opportunities and acquisitions, as well as creating the firm’s investor experience platform. 

Before joining the Wayzata firm, Bruggeman worked as a production analyst with Greystone Servicing in Minnetonka.

wz06BN_IDP.jpg

August Bruggeman

