Included in the Wayzata reports for January were these incidents:
Three reports of missing animals, five reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two reports of fire or smoke, 10 fire alarms, three hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 35 other medical calls, four medical alarms, 13 wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, three verbal domestic incidents, four civil matters, one trespass warning or order, 10 reports of disturbance, 17 reports of suspicion, 12 driving or traffic complaints, 118 house or business checks, four animal complaints or checks, four calls to assist in child protection, two utility problems, 24 calls for public assistance, 13 business alarms, eight home alarms, one park violation and 14 calls to assist another department.
Jan. 1 – A 32-year-old Shakopee male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 3 – Theft resulting in a loss of approximately $30,000 on the 100 block of Minnetonka Avenue North.
Jan. 4 – A 21-year-old St. Paul female was taken to jail after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 700 block of Bushaway Road.
Jan. 5 – Damage to property resulting in a $250 loss on the 600 block of Mill Street East.
Jan. 7 – A 35-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.26 on the 1100 block of LaSalle Street.
Jan. 8 – Theft resulting in a $12,301 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
Jan. 9 – A 38-year-old Minnetonka female was taken to jail after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Lake Street and Ferndale Road.
– Theft of a vehicle on the 2100 block of Neilson Avenue in Long Lake. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
– Theft resulting in a $99 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Jan. 12 – Theft resulting in a $30 loss on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
– A burglary resulting in a $604 loss on the 200 block of Lake Street East.
– A burglary resulting in a $40 loss on the 100 block of Peavey Lane.
Jan. 17 – A 31-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. Bail was paid and he was released.
Jan. 19 – Theft resulting in a $150 loss on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
– Theft resulting in a $1,800 loss on the 100 block of Lakeview Lane.
– A burglary with no reported loss on the 100 block of Peavey Lane.
Jan. 23 – A 54-year-old Minnetonka male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.18 at McGinty Road and Bushaway Road.
Jan. 24 – An 18-year-old St. Louis Park female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.08 on the 400 block of Park Street East.
Jan. 28 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,145 loss on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South.
Jan. 30 – Theft resulting in a $325 loss on the 300 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.