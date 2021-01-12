Included in the department’s reports for December were these incidents:
Two reports of missing persons, two reports of missing animals, two reports of motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, six reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, seven hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one animal bite, two reports of fire or smoke, seven fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, eight reports of hazardous road conditions, 55 other medical calls, three medical alarms, 12 wellbeing checks on adults, two wellbeing checks on juveniles, three verbal domestic incidents, three civil matters, one report of a disturbance, 17 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, 17 driving or traffic complaints, 98 house or business checks, five animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, two utility problems, 26 calls for public assistance, 18 business alarms, 10 home alarms and seven calls to assist another department.
Dec. 14 – Fraud involving a financial transaction card resulting in a $5,975 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 14 – A 58-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.15 on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
Dec. 15 – Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.
Dec. 15 – Vehicle tampering on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.
Dec. 15 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a $4,000 loss on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.
Dec. 16 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a $22,500 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 22 – A 22-year-old St. Paul female was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Grove Lane East. She was released with a new court date.
Dec. 22 – Theft resulting in a $100 loss on the 300 block of Brown Road North in Long Lake.
Dec. 23 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a $20,000 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 30 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,371 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Dec. 31 – Multiple reports of theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.