Greg Rye tosses a pitch for the police team during this year’s Wayzata Fire versus Wayzata Police charity softball game. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Teams from the Wayzata police and fire departments met June 17 at Klapprich Park for their annual charity softball game. In the end, the police department team won 20-3 and secured this year’s Old National Bank Cup. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The 2021 Old National Bank Cup went to the Wayzata Police Department team, who will receive a $501 donation from the bank to the Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition, with $499 going to the Wayzata Fire Department’s Second Call fund. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Spectators at Klapprich Field watch as Wayzata police and fire crews play for the Old National Bank Cup. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A batter for the police team lines out to the fire team’s left fielder June 17 at Klapprich Park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

