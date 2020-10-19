Included in the Wayzata police reports for September were these incidents:
One report of a missing person, 10 reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, three fire alarms, 10 reports of hazardous road conditions, two railroad crossing hazards, one sudden death, 45 other medical calls, two medical alarms, 10 well-being checks on adults, four well-being checks on juveniles, one verbal domestic incident, 10 civil matters, two trespass warnings, 21 reports of disturbances, 15 reports of suspicion, three scam or fraud attempts, four miscellaneous juvenile problems, 18 driving or traffic complaints, 61 house or business checks, six animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, one call to assist in child protection, 28 calls for public assistance, 17 business alarms, 11 home alarms and 13 calls to assist another department.
Sept. 3 – A 36-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for giving a peace officer a false name on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.
Sept. 4 – A theft resulting in a $700 loss on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
Sept. 4 – A theft resulting in a $750 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Sept. 10 – A 47-year-old Minneapolis female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.10 at Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue.
Sept. 13 – A stolen vehicle on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
Sept. 14 – A burglary resulting in a $2,036 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 14 – A theft resulting in a $1,492 loss on the 800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 17 – A 65-year-old Waite Park male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 300 block of Peavey Lane.
Sept. 22 – A 74-year-old Eden Prairie male was arrested for driving after license cancellation on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Sept. 24 – A theft resulting in a loss of under $500 on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Sept. 24 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in a $644 loss on the 400 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.
Sept. 26 – A 37-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.09 at Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue.
Sept. 28 – A burglary resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 200 block of Lakeview Avenue in Long Lake.
