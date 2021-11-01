Included in the Wayzata police reports for September were these incidents:

One missing person; nine reports of missing or lost property; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; eight hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; one report of fire or smoke; one vehicle fire; 10 fire alarms; eight hazardous road conditions; 52 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 17 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; two verbal domestic incidents; 10 civil matters; 15 reports of disturbances; 17 reports of suspicious activity; three miscellaneous juvenile problems; 19 driving or traffic complaints; 12 house or business checks; 12 animal complaints or checks; one call to assist in adult protection; two calls to assist in child protection; two utility problems; 40 calls for public assistance; 19 business alarms; 10 home alarms; and 17 calls to assist another department.

Sept. 3 – Theft resulting in a $375 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 9 – Theft resulting in a $30 loss on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.

Sept. 13 – Theft of gas resulting in a $50 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 15 – Theft of gas resulting in a $60 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 16 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.

Sept. 16 – Theft resulting in a $1,500 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.

Sept. 20 – Theft of gas resulting in a $29 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 20 – Theft resulting in a $1,200 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.

Sept. 22 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,608 loss on the 100 block of Chicago Avenue North.

Sept. 25 – Theft of false representation resulting in a $350 loss on the 1700 block of Crosby Road.

Sept. 28 – Damage to property resulting in a $2,009 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 29 – A 32-year-old Mound female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.15 at County Road 15 and Highway 12.

