Included in the Wayzata police reports for October were these incidents:
One report of a missing person, three reports of recovered stolen property, six reports of motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 17 reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one report of fire or smoke, 12 fire alarms, 13 reports of hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 31 other medical calls, one medical alarm, 19 wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, one mental health issue, four verbal domestic incidents, four civil matters, one trespass warning or order, eight reports of disturbances, 24 reports of suspicion, four miscellaneous juvenile problems, 17 driving or traffic complaints, 44 house or business checks, 12 animal complaints or checks, four calls to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, 33 calls for public assistance, 15 business alarms, 10 home alarms and 17 calls to assist another department.
Oct. 1 – Theft resulting in a loss of under $50 on the 300 block of Wolf Pointe Trail in Long Lake.
Oct. 7 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of more than $500 on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Oct. 10 – Theft resulting in a $10 loss on the 100 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake.
Oct. 10 – Theft of a license plate on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road. The license plate was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
Oct. 12 – Vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Eastman Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
Oct. 14 – Burglary of an underground garage resulting in a $250 loss on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
Oct. 16 – Theft of a vehicle on the 500 block of Waycliffe Drive North.
Oct. 19 – A 46-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 300 block of Margaret Circle.
Oct. 19 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $400 loss on the 400 block of Bovey Road.
Oct. 21 – Damage to property resulting in a $200 loss on the 300 block of Wolf Pointe Trail in Long Lake.
Oct. 25 – Burglary of an underground garage resulting in a $63 loss on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.
Oct. 26 – Theft of a vehicle on the 600 block of Bushaway Road. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
Oct. 27 – Theft resulting in a $1,049 loss on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
