Included in the Wayzata police reports for October were these incidents:
One missing person; three reports of missing or lost property; three motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 12 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage; 14 fire alarms; 10 hazardous road conditions; one railroad crossing hazard; 48 other medical calls; three medical alarms; 15 wellbeing checks on adults; four verbal domestic incidents; two civil matters; two trespass warnings or orders; 14 reports of disturbances; 15 reports of suspicious activity; 18 driving or traffic complaints; nine house or business checks; one noise violation; 13 animal complaints or checks; five utility problems; 42 calls for public assistance; 25 business alarms; 16 home alarms and 15 calls to assist another department.
Oct. 1 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $19,000 loss on the 400 block of Highcroft Road.
Oct. 4 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $750 loss on the 100 block of Inglewood Street in Long Lake.
Oct. 5 – Theft from vehicles resulting in a $7,000 loss on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Oct. 7 – Theft on the 1200 block of Tealwood Place in Long Lake.
Oct. 8 – Theft from a business resulting in a $3,000 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street.
Oct. 8 – Theft resulting in a $60,680 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
Oct. 8 – A 36-year-old Mound male and a 37-year-old Wisconsin female were taken to jail after they were both arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Interstate 394 and Carlson Parkway in Minnetonka.
Oct. 10 – A burglary resulting in a $1,100 loss on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 11 – Theft resulting in a $5,830 on the 1300 block of Holdridge Terrace.
Oct. 11 – Theft resulting in a $100 loss on the 100 block of Barry Avenue North.
Oct. 13 – Theft resulting in a $6,850 loss on the 1700 block of Martha Lane in Long Lake.
Oct. 13 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue.
Oct. 13 – Theft on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Oct. 14 – A 29-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .08 at Central Avenue North and Highway 12.
Oct. 18 – Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of Indian Mound East.
Oct. 20 – Theft resulting in a $350 loss on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue.
Oct. 20 – A 46-year-old Inver Grove Heights male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .15 on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 21 – Damage to property resulting in a $50 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Oct. 25 – Theft be swindle resulting in a $1,358 loss on the Promenade Avenue.
Oct. 25 – Theft from a vehicle on the 300 block of Ridgeview Drive East.
Oct. 27 – Damage to property resulting in a $150 loss on the 1800 block of Orchard Lane in Long Lake.
Oct. 28 – A 56-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .17 on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.