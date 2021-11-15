Included in the Wayzata police reports for October were these incidents:

One missing person; three reports of missing or lost property; three motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 12 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage; 14 fire alarms; 10 hazardous road conditions; one railroad crossing hazard; 48 other medical calls; three medical alarms; 15 wellbeing checks on adults; four verbal domestic incidents; two civil matters; two trespass warnings or orders; 14 reports of disturbances; 15 reports of suspicious activity; 18 driving or traffic complaints; nine house or business checks; one noise violation; 13 animal complaints or checks; five utility problems; 42 calls for public assistance; 25 business alarms; 16 home alarms and 15 calls to assist another department. 

Oct. 1 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $19,000 loss on the 400 block of Highcroft Road.

Oct. 4 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $750 loss on the 100 block of Inglewood Street in Long Lake.

Oct. 5 – Theft from vehicles resulting in a $7,000 loss on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.

Oct. 7 – Theft on the 1200 block of Tealwood Place in Long Lake.

Oct. 8 – Theft from a business resulting in a $3,000 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street.

Oct. 8 – Theft resulting in a $60,680 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.

Oct. 8 – A 36-year-old Mound male and a 37-year-old Wisconsin female were taken to jail after they were both arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Interstate 394 and Carlson Parkway in Minnetonka.

Oct. 10 – A burglary resulting in a $1,100 loss on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Oct. 11 – Theft resulting in a $5,830 on the 1300 block of Holdridge Terrace.

Oct. 11 – Theft resulting in a $100 loss on the 100 block of Barry Avenue North.

Oct. 13 – Theft resulting in a $6,850 loss on the 1700 block of Martha Lane in Long Lake.

Oct. 13 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue.

Oct. 13 – Theft on the 600 block of Lake Street East.

Oct. 14 – A 29-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .08 at Central Avenue North and Highway 12.

Oct. 18 – Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of Indian Mound East.

Oct. 20 – Theft resulting in a $350 loss on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue.

Oct. 20 – A 46-year-old Inver Grove Heights male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .15 on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Oct. 21 – Damage to property resulting in a $50 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.

Oct. 25 – Theft be swindle resulting in a $1,358 loss on the Promenade Avenue.

Oct. 25 – Theft from a vehicle on the 300 block of Ridgeview Drive East.

Oct. 27 – Damage to property resulting in a $150 loss on the 1800 block of Orchard Lane in Long Lake.

Oct. 28 – A 56-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .17 on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

