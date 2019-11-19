Included in the Wayzata police reports for October were these incidents:
Seven reports of missing or lost property, three abandoned vehicles, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, one motor vehicle crash with a bicycle/pedestrian involving personal injury, 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one report of fire/smoke, one business/commercial fire, 12 fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 12 reports of hazardous road conditions, 57 other medical calls, five medical alarms, eight wellbeing checks on adults, two wellbeing checks on juveniles, three civil matters, six reports of disturbances, 22 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, four miscellaneous juvenile problems, 22 driving/traffic complaints, 30 house or business checks, one tobacco compliance check, one animal complaint or check, one potential dangerous dog notice, three calls to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, one juvenile runaway, four reports of identity theft, 41 calls for public assistance, 17 business alarms, 16 home alarms and 11 calls to assist another department.
Oct. 4 – A 56-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.21 on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
Oct. 4 – A 53-year-old Long Lake female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.12 on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.
Oct. 5 – A reported theft resulting in a $59 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 6 – A reported theft resulting in a $150 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Oct. 7 – A reported theft resulting in a $203 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Oct. 7 – A reported theft resulting in a $4,000 loss on the 100 block of Lake Street East.
Oct. 8 – A reported theft of services resulting in a $77 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Oct. 8 – A reported theft resulting in a $150 loss on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
Oct. 15 – A reported theft of license plates from a vehicle on the 100 block of Glenbrook Road.
Oct. 20 – A 55-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.28 at Glenmoor Lane and Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Oct. 21 – A 58-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for shoplifting on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 23 – A 48-year-old Maryland female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after refusing to test at Highway 12 and Brown Road North in Long Lake.
Oct. 25 – A reported theft of two license plates from a vehicle on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
