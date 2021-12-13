Included in the Wayzata police reports for November were these incidents:
One missing person; six reports of missing or lost property; eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three reports of fire or smoke; one vehicle fire; eight fire alarms; three reports of hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 40 other medical calls; 12 well-being checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; five mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; seven civil matters; 17 reports of disturbances; 19 reports of suspicion; two scam or fraud attempts; one miscellaneous juvenile problem; 13 driving or traffic complaints; 25 house or business checks; 14 animal complaints; 47 calls for public assistance; 29 business alarms; 12 home alarms and 18 calls to assist another department. There were also 53 traffic citations; with one written warning and 88 verbal warnings.
Nov. 1 – Theft resulting in a $400 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 2 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $11,460 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
Nov. 5 – A 38-year-old Minnetonka female was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on the 400 block of Bushaway Road.
Nov. 5 – Theft resulting in a $3,558 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 6 – Check forgery resulting in a $1,200 loss on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 7 – A 26-year-old Spring Park male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.09 at Highway 12 and Ferndale Road.
Nov. 8 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $2,450 loss on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.
Nov. 8 – Burglary on the 400 block of Carpenters Point.
Nov. 11 – Damage to property resulting in a $400 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
Nov. 13 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $530 loss on the 100 block of Babcock Lane West.
Nov. 13 – A 51-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Gleason Lake Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 14 – A 24-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 500 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.
Nov. 15 – Theft resulting in a $350 loss on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.
Nov. 15 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $3,000 loss on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.
Nov. 15 – Stolen vehicle resulting in a $12,900 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 15 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,405 loss on the 100 block of Premier Drive in Long Lake.
Nov. 18 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $1,575 loss on the 200 block of Ferndale Road South.
Nov. 23 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 100 block of Broadway Avenue South.
Nov. 26 – A 19-year-old Hastings male was taken to an adult detention center after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Bushaway Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 28 – A 30-year-old Maplewood female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.10 on the 100 block of Bushaway Road.
Nov. 29 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a $50,000 loss on the 200 block of Ferndale Road South.
Nov. 29 – Theft of gas from a gas station resulting in $50 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 29 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in a $1,483 loss on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
Nov. 30 – Theft of a vehicle on the 200 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.