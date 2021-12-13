Included in the Wayzata police reports for November were these incidents:

One missing person; six reports of missing or lost property; eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three reports of fire or smoke; one vehicle fire; eight fire alarms; three reports of hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 40 other medical calls; 12 well-being checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; five mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; seven civil matters; 17 reports of disturbances; 19 reports of suspicion; two scam or fraud attempts; one miscellaneous juvenile problem; 13 driving or traffic complaints; 25 house or business checks; 14 animal complaints; 47 calls for public assistance; 29 business alarms; 12 home alarms and 18 calls to assist another department. There were also 53 traffic citations; with one written warning and 88 verbal warnings.

Nov. 1 – Theft resulting in a $400 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 2 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $11,460 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.

Nov. 5 – A 38-year-old Minnetonka female was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on the 400 block of Bushaway Road.

Nov. 5 – Theft resulting in a $3,558 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 6 – Check forgery resulting in a $1,200 loss on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 7 – A 26-year-old Spring Park male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.09 at Highway 12 and Ferndale Road. 

Nov. 8 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $2,450 loss on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.

Nov. 8 – Burglary on the 400 block of Carpenters Point.

Nov. 11 – Damage to property resulting in a $400 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street East.

Nov. 13 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $530 loss on the 100 block of Babcock Lane West.

Nov. 13 – A 51-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Gleason Lake Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 14 – A 24-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 500 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.

Nov. 15 – Theft resulting in a $350 loss on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.

Nov. 15 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $3,000 loss on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.

Nov. 15 – Stolen vehicle resulting in a $12,900 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 15 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,405 loss on the 100 block of Premier Drive in Long Lake.

Nov. 18 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $1,575 loss on the 200 block of Ferndale Road South.

Nov. 23 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 100 block of Broadway Avenue South.

Nov. 26 – A 19-year-old Hastings male was taken to an adult detention center after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Bushaway Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 28 – A 30-year-old Maplewood female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.10 on the 100 block of Bushaway Road. 

Nov. 29 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a $50,000 loss on the 200 block of Ferndale Road South.

Nov. 29 – Theft of gas from a gas station resulting in $50 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Nov. 29 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in a $1,483 loss on the 600 block of Rice Street East.

Nov. 30 – Theft of a vehicle on the 200 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments