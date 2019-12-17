Included in the Wayzata police reports for November were these incidents:
Two reports of missing or lost property, one abandoned vehicle, 20 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one structure fire, seven fire alarms, two gas leaks or reports of a gas smell, nine hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 51 other medical calls, 14 wellbeing checks, one verbal domestic incident, four civil matters, nine reports of disturbances, 12 reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, 24 driving or traffic complaints, 57 house or business checks, five animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in adult protection, 12 utility problems, 30 calls for public assistance, 26 business alarms, 16 home alarms and 16 calls to assist another department.
Nov. 4 – A report of financial transaction card fraud resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Nov. 4 – A reported theft of a license plate on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 6 – A reported scam resulting in an $800 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Nov. 6 – A 48-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 200 block of Harrington Drive in Long Lake.
Nov. 10 – Two St. Paul males were transported to jail after they were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 15 – A 29-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The bail was paid and she was released with a court date.
Nov. 16 – A 26-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.13 at Shoreline Drive and Ferndale Road.
Nov. 16 – A 61-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after refusing to test on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Nov. 19 – A 37-year-old Minneapolis male was taken to jail after he was arrested for fleeing from police in a motor vehicle at Highway 12 and Central Avenue North.
Nov. 21 – A report of a residential burglary on the 1800 block of Symes Street in Long Lake.
Nov. 25 – A 51-year-old St. Paul female was taken to jail after she was arrested for outstanding warrants on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Nov. 26 – A report of damage to property on the 1800 block of Symes Street in Long Lake.
