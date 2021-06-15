Included in the Wayzata police reports for May were these incidents:
Two missing persons, three abandoned vehicles, two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 11 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, three reports of fire or smoke, six fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 10 hazardous road conditions, 57 other medical calls, one medical alarm, nine wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, six verbal domestic incidents, one civil matter, one trespass warning or order, 25 reports of disturbances, 10 reports of suspicion, three scam or fraud attempts, eight miscellaneous juvenile problems, 20 driving or traffic complaints, 86 house or business checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, five utility problems, 29 calls for public assistance, 25 business alarms, 13 home alarms and 24 calls to assist another department.
May 3 – A theft resulting in a $50 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 7 – A burglary resulting in a $3,301 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 7 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
May 7 – A 24-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing to test on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 11 – A theft resulting in a $516 loss on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.
May 17 – A burglary resulting in a loss of more than $10,000 on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.
May 17 – A burglary resulting in a $5 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
May 20 – A theft resulting in a $499 loss on the 300 block of Russell Lake in Long Lake.
May 21 – A 47-year-old Stillwater male was taken to jail after he was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 23 – Damage to property on the 500 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.
May 24 – A 37-year-old Robbinsdale female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.21 on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
May 26 – A burglary resulting in a $50 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
May 26 – A theft resulting in a $200 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 30 – A burglary resulting in a $450 loss on the 200 block of Lake Street East.
