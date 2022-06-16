Included in the Wayzata police reports for May were these incidents:
One missing person; three missing animals; two reports of missing or lost property; six motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 16 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; six reports of fire or smoke; one grass or brush fire; five fire alarms; 13 hazardous road conditions; one railroad crossing hazard; one sudden death; 41 other medical calls; one medical alarm; 19 wellbeing checks on adults; two wellbeing checks on juveniles; two verbal domestic incidents; five civil matters; two trespass warnings or orders; 21 reports of disturbances; 23 reports of suspicion; six juvenile problems; 14 driving or traffic complaints; 12 house or business checks; one noise violation; 15 animal complaints or checks; 12 utility problems; 45 calls for public assistance; 19 business alarms; 11 home alarms and 20 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 69 citations, 97 verbal warnings and six written warnings.
May 2 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 800 block of Lake Street.
May 4 – Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Brown Road in Long Lake.
May 4 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of more than $300 on the 300 block of Barry Avenue.
May 4 – A 24-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Central Avenue. He was released and given a new court date.
May 5 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of around $200 on the 500 block of Brimhall Avenue and 2200 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
May 7 – A 26-year-old Minneapolis female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.26 on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
May 8 – Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle resulting in a loss of around $2,000 on the 16000 block of Holdridge Road.
May 9 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of around $200 on the 200 block of Superior Boulevard.
May 10 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of around $100 on the 200 block of Ferndale Road.
May 11 – Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle resulting in a loss of around $1,500 on the 500 block of Tamarack Avenue in Long Lake.
May 11 – Residential burglary resulting in a loss of around $1,000 on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
May 12 – Theft of keys and other merchandise on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 14 – Damage to property on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East and near the corner of Gleason Lake Road and Gleahaven Road.
May 15 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of around $300 on the 1900 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
May 15 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of around $500 near the corner of Minnetonka Avenue South and Rice Street East.
May 18 – Identity theft on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
May 18 – Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle resulting in a loss of around $1,000 on the 800 block of Lake Street.
May 19 – Pocket knife stolen from vehicle resulting in a loss of around $15 on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
May 20 – Theft resulting in a loss of around $89,600 on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
May 20 – Damage to property on the 800 block of Lake Street.
May 21 – A 45-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for theft from a vehicle and tampering with a vehicle on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.
May 23 – A stolen bicycle on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
May 23 – A 51-year-old Wayzata male was taken to a detention center after he was arrested on outstanding warrants on the 100 block of Central Avenue.
May 24 – A 45-year old Minneapolis male was taken to a detention center after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Waycliffe North.
May 25 – A 23-year-old St. Paul female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Grove Lane East. She was released and given a new court date.
May 28 – A theft by shoplifting resulting in a loss of around $214 on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. A 58-year old Minneapolis male was arrested on outstanding warrants.
May 30 – A 50-year-old Ramsey male was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle near the corner of Highway 12 West and Broadway Avenue in Long Lake.
May 31 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of around $100 on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
May 31 – Check forgery resulting in a loss of around $5,300 on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard in Long Lake.
