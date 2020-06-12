Included in the Wayzata police reports for May were these incidents:
One report of a missing person, six reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two reports of motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, three reports of fire or smoke, one single family home fire, one grass or brush fire, seven fire alarms, nine reports of hazardous road conditions, 43 other medical calls, two medical alarms, 19 wellbeing checks on adults, three wellbeing checks on juveniles, two verbal domestic incidents, six civil matters, 20 reports of disturbances, 30 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, five miscellaneous juvenile problems, 14 driving or traffic complaints, 27 house or business checks, three reports of solicitation, three noise violations, 17 animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in child protection, 61 calls for public assistance, 21 business alarms, nine home alarms and 14 calls to assist another department.
May 3 – A 64-year-old Minnetonka male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.09 at Wayzata Boulevard East and Glenbrook Road.
May 5 – A burglary resulting in a $357 loss on the 1700 block of Watertown Road in Long Lake.
May 6 – Damage to property resulting in a $100 loss on the 200 block of Highview Lane in Long Lake.
May 8 – Theft resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue North.
May 9 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in a $282 loss on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
May 11 – Theft resulting in a loss of approximately $5,000 on the 100 block of Inglewood Street in Long Lake.
May 12 – Theft resulting in a $2,900 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
May 13 – Theft resulting in a $200 loss on the 100 block of Benton Avenue.
May 20 – Burglary resulting in a $500 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
May 22 – Burglary resulting in a $100 loss on the 100 block of Harrington Drive in Long Lake.
May 24 – A 56-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.25 on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
May 25 – A 40-year-old Pine City male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Central Avenue. He was released with a court date.
May 29 – Theft resulting in a $250 loss on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.