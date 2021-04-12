Included in the Wayzata police reports for March were these incidents:
Two missing persons, three reports of missing or lost property, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, five motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one fire alarm, six hazardous road conditions, one railroad crossing hazard, 47 other medical calls, three medical alarms, 19 wellbeing checks on adults, three wellbeing checks on juveniles, one mental health issue, one verbal domestic incident, six civil matters, 11 reports of disturbances, 16 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, 15 driving or traffic complaints, 48 house or business checks, three animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in adult protection, three calls to assist in child protection, four utility problems, 24 calls for public assistance, 15 business alarms, eight home alarms and 16 calls to assist another department.
March 1 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
March 7 - Criminal damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 700 block of Bushaway Road.
March 8 - Theft resulting in a $350 loss on the 2100 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
March 9 - Theft resulting in a $190 loss on the 2300 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
March 12 - A 29-year-old Burnsville male was taken to the hospital after he was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 17 - Damage to property resulting in a loss of under $100 on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
March 17 - A 40-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a test showed a 0.39 blood-alcohol content on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 21 - A 36-year-old Bloomington male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 25 - A 20-year-old Plymouth male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Central Avenue North. He was released with a new court date.
March 25 - A 38-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Wayzata Boulevard East and Gleason Lake Road. He was released after paying bail.
