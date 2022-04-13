Included in the Wayzata police reports for March were these incidents:
One missing person, one missing animal, two reports of missing or lost property, 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five reports of fire or smoke, seven fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, 12 reports of hazardous road conditions, three sudden deaths, 34 other medical calls, one medical alarm, 18 wellbeing checks on adults, one verbal domestic incident, eight civil matters, seven reports of disturbances, 19 reports of suspicious activity, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, 13 driving or traffic complaints, 14 house or business checks, eight animal complaints or checks, four utility problems, 56 calls for public assistance, 12 business alarms, 13 home alarms and 18 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 59 citations, 96 verbal warnings and two written warnings.
March 2 – Damage to property resulting in a $100 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
March 2 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,500 loss on the 2100 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
March 2 – Theft resulting in a $320 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 3 – A commercial burglary on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 3 – Theft resulting in a $500 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
March 3 – Theft from a vehicle on the 1700 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 5 – Theft from a vehicle on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
March 5 – A 42-year-old Minnetonka woman was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of .20 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Gleason Lake Road.
March 7 – A 34-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of .32 on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
March 7 – Theft of vehicle parts resulting in a $60 loss on the 2100 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
March 8 – Fraud resulting in a $3,000 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 10 – A 40-year-old Mound male was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of .12 on the 900 block of Highway 12.
March 12 – A 62-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of .25 on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 14 – Theft from a building resulting in a $4,615 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street.
March 16 – A theft on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard in Long Lake.
March 19 – A 19-year-old Maple Grove male was arrested on an outstanding warrant and released with a new court date on the 200 block of Gleason Lake Road.
March 20 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a loss of over $1,000 on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 20 – A 27-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
March 20 – A 37-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant near the corner of Rice Street and Barry Avenue.
March 21 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a loss of over $1,000 on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 21 – Commercial burglary resulting in a $50 loss on the 400 block of Lake Street East.
March 23 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $2,300 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 23 – A 25-year-old St. Louis Park female was taken to jail after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard West and Wolf Pointe Trail in Long Lake.
March 25 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 400 block of Lake Street East.
March 25 – Damage to property resulting in a $100 loss on the 200 block of Minnetonka Avenue South.
March 26 – A 27-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of .15 near the corner of Gleason Lake Road and Highway 12.
March 26 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $250 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
March 28 – Damage to property resulting in a $200 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
March 28 – Theft resulting in a $10,000 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
March 29 – Damage to property resulting in a $94 loss on the 300 block of Barry Avenue South.
March 29 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $130 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 30 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $200 loss on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
