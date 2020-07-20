Included in the Wayzata police reports for June were these incidents:
One report of a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, 13 reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two reports of hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one animal bite, one report of fire or smoke, one single family home fire, eight fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 10 reports of hazardous road conditions, 48 other medical calls, 17 wellbeing checks on adults, three wellbeing checks on juveniles, two verbal domestic incidents, five civil matters, one trespass warning or order, 16 reports of disturbances, 24 reports of suspicion, nine miscellaneous juvenile problems, 28 driving or traffic complaints, 59 house or business checks, one tobacco compliance check, two reports of solicitation, one noise violation, 24 animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in adult protection, six utility problems, 40 calls for public assistance, 40 business alarms, one carbon monoxide alarm, 10 home alarms and 13 calls to assist other departments.
June 4 – A reported theft resulting in a $595 loss on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.
June 4 – A reported theft resulting in a $300 loss on the 600 block of Rosswood Lane North.
June 5 – A reported theft by swindle resulting in a $300 loss on the 16000 block of Holdridge Road.
June 11 – A reported burglary resulting in a $600 loss on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 12 – A reported theft resulting in a $309 loss on the 2300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
June 17 – A reported theft resulting in a $205 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
June 18 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $549 loss on the 1600 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
June 19 – A 39-year-old Orono male was transported to jail after he was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 19 – A reported theft on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
June 19 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 300 block of Ferndale Road.
June 19 – A 20-year-old Texas male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .15 on the 900 block of Superior Boulevard.
June 20 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $400 loss on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue South.
June 21 – A 23-year-old Maple Grove male was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing to test on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 22 – A reported theft resulting in an $850 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
June 24 – A report of damage to property resulting in an $850 loss at Edgewood Court and Lake Street East.
