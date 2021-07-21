Included in the Wayzata police reports for June were these incidents:
One missing person, three abandoned vehicles, two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 18 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, six reports of fire or smoke, 12 fire alarms, 12 reports of hazardous road conditions, 57 other medical calls, one medical alarm, 14 wellbeing checks on adults, four wellbeing checks on juveniles, one mental health issue, one verbal domestic incident, five civil matters, 20 reports of disturbances, 17 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, two fireworks complaints or warnings, three miscellaneous juvenile problems, 25 driving or traffic complaints, 103 house or business checks, two noise violations, 15 animal complaints or checks, four calls to assist in adult protection, nine utility problems, 38 calls for public assistance, 16 business alarms, seven home alarms and 17 calls to assist another department.
June 3 – An officer located a 22-year-old Wayzata female with an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Central Avenue North. The female was released with a new court date.
June 4 – A theft resulting in a $50 loss on the 1100 block of Eastman Lane.
June 4 – A 32-year-old Minneapolis female was taken to jail after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 4 – A 65-year-old St. Paul male was taken to jail after he was arrested for driving under the influence on the 500 block of Central Avenue North.
June 4 – A 26-year-old Orono male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol test of .12 at Hollybrook Road and Central Avenue North.
June 6 – A theft resulting in an $800 loss on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
June 6 – A theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Gleahaven Road.
June 7 – A theft resulting in a $2,600 loss on the 300 block of Wise Avenue.
June 8 – Damage to property resulting in a $400 loss on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.
June 9 – A theft resulting in a $17 loss on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West.
June 10 – A 25-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 13 – A 25-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol test of .13 on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
June 14 – A theft resulting in a $500 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
June 21 – A theft resulting in a $50,000 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
June 26 – A 40-year-old Wayzata female was taken to jail after she was arrested for domestic assault on the 500 block of Far Hill Road.
June 29 – A theft resulting in a $965 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
