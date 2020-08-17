Included in the Wayzata police reports for July were these incidents:
One report of a missing person, eight reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one report of fire or smoke, 16 fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 14 hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 31 other medical calls, three medical alarms, 19 wellbeing checks on adults, three wellbeing checks on juveniles, six reports of mental health issues, four verbal domestic incidents, five civil matters, two trespassing warnings or orders, 14 reports of disturbances, 23 reports of suspicion, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, 23 driving or traffic complaints, 46 house or business checks, 14 animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in adult protection, five utility problems, 45 calls for public assistance, 13 business alarms, two carbon monoxide alarms, nine home alarms and 17 calls to assist another department.
July 1 – A theft resulting in a $500 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 2 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
July 4 – A 30-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue.
July 6 – A 37-year-old Edina male was arrested on outstanding warrants on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
July 7 – A 38-year-old Illinois male was arrested for domestic assault on the 700 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
July 9 – Theft of a trailer resulting in a $2,000 loss on the 500 block of Brimhall Avenue in Long Lake.
July 9 – A 22-year-old Minneapolis male arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue.
July 11 – A burglary resulting in a $4,680 loss on the 400 block of Lake Street East.
July 17 – A 32-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol contest test of 0.11 at Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue.
July 18 – Theft resulting in a $205 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
July 25 – Theft resulting in a $330 loss on the 2300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 26 – Theft of a vehicle on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
July 28 – A 42-year-old Golden Valley female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
July 29 – Theft resulting in a $50 loss on the 500 block of Broadway Avenue.
July 29 – Thefts from vehicles resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 60 block of Harrington Drive in Long Lake.
July 29 – A 31-year-old Silver Lake female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Central Avenue and Byrondale Avenue North.
July 31 – Thefts from vehicles resulting in a loss of less than $40 on the 2100 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
July 31 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a loss of $300 on the 15000 block of Holdridge Road East.
July 31 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss of 800 block of Rice Street East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.