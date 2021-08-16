Included in the Wayzata police reports for July were these incidents:
Three missing persons, four missing animals, seven reports of missing or lost property, two abandoned vehicles, three motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 16 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one animal bite, two reports of fire or smoke, one single-family home fire, 15 fire alarms, five reports of hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 39 other medicals, 14 wellbeing checks on adults, four wellbeing checks on juveniles, four verbal domestic incidents, five civil matters, one trespass warning, 19 reports of disturbances, 25 reports of suspicious activity, six fireworks complaints, 23 driving or traffic complaints, 70 house or business checks, 17 animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in child protection, eight utility problems, 52 calls for public assistance, 21 business alarms, 10 home alarms and 24 calls to assist another department.
July 3 – A 49-year-old Independence female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a blood alcohol test of .13 at Highway 12 and Gleason Lake Road.
July 4 – A 26-year-old Wayzata female was taken to jail after she was arrested for domestic assault on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
July 6 – A theft resulting in a $180 loss on the 100 block of Ferndale Road.
July 10 – A burglary and theft of a motor vehicle resulting in a $19,300 loss on the 100 block of Inglewood Street in Long Lake.
July 11 – A theft and damage to property resulting in a $50 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue North.
July 14 – A theft resulting in a $167 loss on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 14 – A 25-year-old Plymouth male was taken to jail after he was arrested for outstanding warrants on the 2300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 15 – A theft by swindle resulting in a $80 loss on the 100 block of Meadow Lane in Long Lake.
July 17 – A theft by swindle resulting in a $730 loss on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 19 – A theft of mail on the 200 block of Manitoba Avenue South.
July 19 – An attempted burglary on the 200 block of Minnetonka Avenue South.
July 19 – A burglary on the 500 block of Indian Mound Street East.
July 19 – A burglary resulting in a $5,000 loss on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.
July 19 – A 57-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol test of .19 at Wayzata Boulevard East and Bushaway Road.
July 21 – Vandalism on the 100 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake.
July 21 – A theft from a vehicle resulting in a $150 loss on the 200 block of Woodhill Road.
July 22 – A theft resulting in a $107 loss on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 23 – A 24-year-old St. Paul male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 24 – A theft from a vehicle resulting in a $200 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 24 – A theft from a vehicle resulting in a $10 loss on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard Weest in Long Lake.
July 26 – A theft resulting in a $450 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
July 28 – Damage to property on the 1500 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
July 28 – A theft from a vehicle on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 28 – A 54-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .14 at Wayzata Boulevard East and Highway 12.
July 30 – A theft from a vehicle resulting in a $393 loss on the 1100 block of La Salle Street.
