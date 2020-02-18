Included in the Wayzata police reports for January were these incidents:
Two reports of missing or lost property, 16 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one single family home fire, seven fire alarms, six reports of hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 40 other medical calls, two medical alarms, one detox patient, 10 wellbeing checks on adults, two mental health issues, three civil matters, eight reports of disturbances, 20 reports of suspicion, three miscellaneous juvenile problems, 10 driving or traffic complaints, 23 house or business checks, four animal complaints or checks, three calls to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, 30 calls for public assistance, 20 business alarms, seven home alarms and 19 calls to assist another department.
Jan. 3 – A 31-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 3 – A theft of a package resulting in a $785 loss was reported on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 4 – A 40-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for violating an order for protection on the 300 block of Lakeview Avenue in Long Lake.
Jan. 7 – A reported theft resulting in a $950 loss on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 18 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $200 loss on the 100 block of Peavey Lane.
Jan. 18 – A 65-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.13 on the 300 block of Park Street.
Jan. 21 – A reported burglary resulting in an $800 loss on the 500 block of Brimhall Avenue in Long Lake.
Jan. 24 – A reported theft by swindle resulting in a $6,600 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 28 – A 51-year-old Wayzata female arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 100 block of Central Avenue North.
