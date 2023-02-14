Included in the Wayzata police reports for January were these incidents:

Three missing persons; eight reports of missing or lost property; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; 15 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; one report of fire or smoke; two vehicle fires; three fire alarms; one gas leak or smell; two hazardous road conditions; 40 other medical calls; five medical alarms; 17 wellbeing checks on adults; five mental health issues; three civil matters; 16 reports of disturbances; 15 reports of suspicion; eight driving or traffic complaints; 27 house or business checks; nine animal complaints or checks; two utility problems; 34 calls for public assistance; 16 business alarms; eight home alarms and 19 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 116 citations, 140 verbal warnings and nine written warnings.

