Included in the Wayzata police reports for January were these incidents:
Three missing persons; eight reports of missing or lost property; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; 15 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; one report of fire or smoke; two vehicle fires; three fire alarms; one gas leak or smell; two hazardous road conditions; 40 other medical calls; five medical alarms; 17 wellbeing checks on adults; five mental health issues; three civil matters; 16 reports of disturbances; 15 reports of suspicion; eight driving or traffic complaints; 27 house or business checks; nine animal complaints or checks; two utility problems; 34 calls for public assistance; 16 business alarms; eight home alarms and 19 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 116 citations, 140 verbal warnings and nine written warnings.
Jan. 2 – A recovered stolen trailer on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
Jan. 3 – A 21-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for domestic assault on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 6 – Motor vehicle stolen on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.
Jan. 8 – A 40-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.27 on the 600 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Jan. 9 – Theft by swindle resulting in a loss of around $30,000 on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.
Jan. 10 – A 25-year-old Andover female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.22 near the corner of Highway 12 West and County Road 112.
Jan. 11 – Graffiti damage to parking ramp on the 800 block of Lake Street.
Jan. 11 – Theft resulting in a loss of around $100 on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 15 – Damage to property after eggs were thrown on a vehicle on the 600 block of Bushaway Road.
Jan. 17 – A 21-year-old Long Lake female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 2100 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
Jan. 18 – A 24-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.08 near the corner of Lake Street East and Minnetonka Avenue.
Jan. 19 – A 58-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Jan. 20 – Shoplifting of tarot cards resulting in a loss of around $27 on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Jan. 20 – A 59-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for assault on the 800 block of Lake Street.
Jan. 20 – Burglary of a construction site on the 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
Jan. 21 – Damage to property after eggs were thrown at a vehicle on the 200 block of Lake Street East.
Jan. 21 – Damage to property after eggs were thrown at a vehicle near the corner of Ferndale Road South and Lake Street.
Jan. 21 – A 29-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
Jan. 22 – Identity theft on the 300 block of Margaret Circle.
Jan. 22 – A 26-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .27 on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
Jan. 24 – Damage to property on the 700 block of Lake Street.
Jan. 26 – A 42-year-old Saint Michael female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .12 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Barry Avenue.
Jan. 28 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a loss of around $8,500 on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 28 – A 53-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .13 on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.
Jan. 29 – A 30-year-old Long Lake female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 2100 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
