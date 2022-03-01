Included in the Wayzata police reports for January were these incidents:
One missing animal, two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 16 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, six hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, seven fire alarms, six hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 39 other medical calls, one medical alarm, 13 wellbeing checks on adults, six mental health issues, five civil matters, 12 reports of disturbances, 13 reports of suspicion, two miscellaneous juvenile problems, 11 driving or traffic complaints, 19 house or business checks, six animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, four utility problems, 30 calls for public assistance, 28 business alarms, 22 home alarms and 13 calls to assist another department.
Jan. 1 – Theft resulting in a $2,090 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street.
Jan. 1 – Theft resulting in a $400 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Jan. 3 – Damage to property on the 200 block of Promenade Avenue.
Jan. 5 – Damage to property near the corner of Willow Drive and Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Jan. 10 – Damage to property on the 200 block of Promenade Avenue.
Jan. 11 – Fraud resulting in a $7,600 loss on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Jan. 13 – Theft resulting in a $7,000 loss on the 300 block of Superior Boulevard.
Jan. 15 – Theft resulting in a $1,199 on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
Jan. 17 – Stolen license plate on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Jan. 17 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Gleahaven Road.
Jan. 18 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Westwood Lane.
Jan. 25 – Possible fraud on th 600 block of Rice Street East.
Jan. 25 – Theft by swindle resulting in a $57,484 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Jan. 28 – A 31-year-old Maple Grove male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.26 near the corner of Highway 12 and Central Avenue North.
Jan. 28 – Identity theft resulting in a $6,453 loss on the 200 block of Broadway Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.