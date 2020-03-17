Included in the Wayzata police reports for February were these incidents:
Two reports of missing or lost property, one abandoned vehicle, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, nine motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, eight hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one animal bite, four fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, eight reports of hazardous road conditions, 49 other medical calls, two medical alarms, three detox patients, nine wellbeing checks on adults, five wellbeing checks on juveniles, two verbal domestic incidents, five civil matters, eight reports of disturbances, 13 reports of suspicion, three scam or fraud attempts, 18 driving or traffic complaints, eight house or business checks, five animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, 22 calls for public assistance, 22 business alarms, nine home alarms and nine calls to assist another department.
Feb. 3 – A 56-year-old Cokato male was taken to jail after he was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety on the 200 block of Superior Boulevard.
Feb. 6 – A 32-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.17 on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 14 – A reported theft resulting in a $699 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Feb. 20 – A 49-year-old Chanhassen female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.21 at Bushaway Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 23 – A reported burglary on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 23 – A reported burglary on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Feb. 24 – A reported burglary on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.
Feb. 26 – A 52-year-old Wayzata female was taken to jail after she was arrested for trespassing and on an outstanding warrant on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Feb. 26 – A reported theft from a vehicle resulting in a $240 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Feb. 27 – A 21-year-old New Hope male was taken to jail after he was arrested for theft on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 28 – After a report of a hit and run, a 42-year-old Maple Plain male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.19 at Highway 12 and County Road 15.
