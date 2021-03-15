Included in the Wayzata police reports for February were these incidents:
Three motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two reports of fire or smoke, six fire alarms, two hazardous road conditions, one railroad crossing hazard, 29 other medical calls, four medical alarms, eight wellbeing checks on adults, three mental health issues, one verbal domestic incident, three civil matters, six reports of disturbances, 14 reports of suspicion, 16 driving or traffic complaints, 61 house or business checks, eight animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, one utility problem, 28 calls for public assistance, 18 business alarms, eight home alarms and 11 calls to assist another department.
Feb. 6 – A 34-year-old Buffalo male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a 0.17 blood-alcohol content test on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 10 – A 24-year-old Dassel female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a 0.20 blood-alcohol content test at Highway 12 and Central Avenue North.
Feb. 14 – A 31-year-old Bloomington female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a 0.19 blood-alcohol content test at Highway 12 and Bushaway Road.
Feb. 19 – A theft resulting in a $56 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 20 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of more than $1,000 on the 100 block of Circle A Drive.
Feb. 23 – A theft resulting in a $675 loss on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 25 – A 36-year-old Brooklyn Park female was released from jail with a new court date after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Wayzata Boulevard West and Brown Road North in Long Lake.
Feb. 25 – A 55-year-old Victoria male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a 0.14 blood-alcohol content test on the 300 block of Lake Street West.
Feb. 26 – A 32-year-old Rockford female was taken to jail after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 2300 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
