Included in the Wayzata police reports for February were these incidents:
One missing person; one missing animal; five reports of missing or lost property; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; 11 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage; one report of fire or smoke; one grass or brush fire; five fire alarms; nine hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 53 other medical calls; five wellbeing checks on adults; two wellbeing checks on adults; nine mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; one civil matter; nine reports of disturbances; 16 reports of suspicion; one miscellaneous juvenile problem; 20 driving or traffic complaints; 14 house or business checks; five animal complaints or checks; six utility problems; 26 calls for public assistance; 12 business alarms; 13 home alarms and 18 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents; there were 52 citations; 98 verbal warnings and five written warnings.
Feb. 7 – Theft resulting in an estimated $400 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 7 – Theft resulting in an estimated $1,000 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 8 – Vehicle theft resulting in an estimated $20,000 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 8 – A 31-year-old New Hope male was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of 0.28 on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.
Feb. 9 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in an estimated $7,500 loss on the 16000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 9 – A 54-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving while impaired after a blood alcohol content test of 0.16 on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Feb. 13 – Damage to property resulting in an estimated $300 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 14 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in an estimated $2,050 loss on the 900 block of Lake Street East.
Feb. 15 – Theft resulting in an estimated $100 loss on the 100 block of Barry Avenue.
Feb. 15 – Damage to property resulting in an estimated $350 loss on the 200 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake.
Feb. 17 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in an estimated $260 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 17 – Theft from vehicle resulting in an estimated $25 loss on the 200 block of Glenbrook Road.
Feb. 17 – Theft from vehicle resulting in an estimated $30 loss on the 200 block of Glenbrook Road.
Feb. 18 – Theft from vehicle resulting in an estimated $1,200 loss on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
Feb. 18 – Theft resulting in an estimated $48 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 18 – Theft from vehicle resulting in an estimated $1,000 loss on the 200 block of Central Avenue.
Feb. 22 – Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Lakeview Avenue in Long Lake.
Feb. 28 – Identity theft resulting in an estimated $22,500 loss on the 600 block of Rice Street.
