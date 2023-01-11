Included in the Wayzata police reports for December were these incidents:

One report of missing or lost property; two reports of vandalism or property damage; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 20 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; six hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three reports of fire or smoke; three fire alarms, nine hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 47 other medical calls; one medical alarm; 15 wellbeing checks on adults; two wellbeing checks on juveniles; 12 mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; one civil matter; 12 reports of disturbances; 17 reports of suspicion; four miscellaneous juvenile problems; 13 driving or traffic complaints; 17 house or business checks; seven animal complaints or checks; seven utility problems; 28 calls for public assistance; 17 business alarms; 10 home alarms and 25 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 60 citations, 94 verbal warnings and seven written warnings.

