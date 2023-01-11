Included in the Wayzata police reports for December were these incidents:
One report of missing or lost property; two reports of vandalism or property damage; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 20 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; six hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three reports of fire or smoke; three fire alarms, nine hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 47 other medical calls; one medical alarm; 15 wellbeing checks on adults; two wellbeing checks on juveniles; 12 mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; one civil matter; 12 reports of disturbances; 17 reports of suspicion; four miscellaneous juvenile problems; 13 driving or traffic complaints; 17 house or business checks; seven animal complaints or checks; seven utility problems; 28 calls for public assistance; 17 business alarms; 10 home alarms and 25 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 60 citations, 94 verbal warnings and seven written warnings.
Dec. 1 – Shoplifting resulting in a $290 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. All merchandise was recovered.
Dec. 1 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for financial transaction card fraud and identity theft on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Dec. 2 – Damage to property resulting in a $30 loss on the 300 block of Margaret Circle.
Dec. 2 – Damage to property (egg thrown at vehicle) near the corner of Bushaway Road and Locust Hills Trail.
Dec. 6 – A 38-year-old Hopkins male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .08 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Central Avenue.
Dec. 7 – Check forgery resulting in a loss of around $4,500 on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
Dec. 8 – Theft by swindle resulting in a loss of around $491 on the 1800 block of Symes Street in Long Lake.
Dec. 11 – Report of tampering with a motor vehicle on the 900 block of Lake Street East.
Dec. 13 – Theft of a trailer resulting in a loss of around $10,000 on the 2300 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
Dec. 18 – A 42-year-old Maple Grove female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .19 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Central Avenue South.
Dec. 23 – Report of recovered stolen snowmobiles on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
Dec. 23 – Theft from a building resulting in a loss of over $30,000 on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
Dec. 26 – Motor vehicle theft on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 28 – Identity theft on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
