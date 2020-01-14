Included in the Wayzata police reports for December were these incidents:
Two reports of missing or lost property, one abandoned vehicle, three motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, 21 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one structure fire, four fire alarms, eight reports of hazardous road conditions, one railroad crossing hazard, 54 other medical calls, one medical alarm, 10 wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, three verbal domestic incidents, seven civil matters, 16 reports of disturbances, 18 reports of suspicion, two scam or fraud attempts, 23 driving or traffic complaints, 25 house or business checks, two gambling compliance checks, four alcohol compliance checks, six animals complaints or checks, three calls to assist in adult protection, five calls to assist in child protection, seven utility problems, 35 calls for public assistance, 24 business alarms, 11 home alarms and 10 calls to assist another department.
Dec. 2 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street East.
Dec. 2 – A reported residential burglary on the 100 block of Harrington Drive in Long Lake.
Dec. 4 – A 20-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 5 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Dec. 9 – A report of damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 300 block of Ferndale Road.
Dec. 11 – A 55-year-old female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.09 at McGinty Road and Locust Hills Drive.
Dec. 14 – A 60-year-old Chaska female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. Her bail was paid.
Dec. 16 – A reported burglary resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
Dec. 18 – A reported theft resulting in a $308 loss on the 2300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Dec. 26 – A 36-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Dec. 27 – A reported residential burglary on the 200 block of Walker Avenue North.
Dec. 30 – A reported theft resulting in a $300 loss on the 1100 block of La Salle Street.
Dec. 30 – A reported theft resulting in a $4,400 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.