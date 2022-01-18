Included in the Wayzata police reports for December were these incidents:
One missing animal; one report of missing or lost property; 15 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; three reports of fire or smoke; four fire alarms; one gas leak or smell; six reports of hazardous road conditions; 47 other medical calls; eight wellbeing checks on adults; two wellbeing checks on juveniles; one verbal domestic incident; two civil matters; 10 reports of disturbances; nine reports of suspicion; 17 driving or traffic complaints; eight house or business checks; 30 alcohol compliance checks; nine tobacco compliance checks; 11 animal complaints or checks; one call to assist in adult protection; one utility problem; 30 calls for public assistance; 23 business alarms; 24 home alarms; and 17 calls to assist another department. There were also 45 traffic citations, with one written warning and 87 verbal warnings.
Dec. 2 – A report of forgery resulting in a $16,860 loss on the 500 block of Waycliffe Drive North.
Dec. 4 – A 68-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.10 at Central Avenue and Lakeview Avenue in Long Lake.
Dec. 7 – A theft resulting in a $1,191 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 8 – Fraud resulting in a $189 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 11 – A 24-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 16 – A 48-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.11 at Harmony Circle and County Road 101.
Dec. 20 – A burglary on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Dec. 23 – A theft on the 2300 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
Dec. 23 – A 41-year-old Long Lake woman was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct on the 1800 block of Orchard Lane in Long Lake.
Dec. 25 – A motor vehicle theft resulting in a $5,000 loss on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Dec. 30 – A theft resulting in a $7,142 loss on the 900 block of Lake Street East.
Dec. 31 – A 24-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Central Avenue.
