Included in the Wayzata police reports for August were these incidents:

Two abandoned vehicles; two reports of recovered stolen property; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 12 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; four hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; four reports of fire or smoke; 10 fire alarms; 11 reports of hazardous road conditions; 41 other medical calls; 13 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; three verbal domestic incidents; six civil matters; two trespass warnings or orders; 18 reports of disturbances; 39 reports of suspicious activity; one scam or fraud attempt; two fireworks complaints or warnings; 10 miscellaneous juvenile problems; 18 driving or traffic complaints; 69 house or business checks; one noise violation; 10 animal complaints or checks; four utility problems; 46 calls for public assistance; 48 business alarms; six home alarms; and 20 calls to assist another department.

Aug. 1 – Damage to property on the 600 block of Lake Street East. 

Aug. 2 – A 71-year-old Medina male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .21 on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard Weest in Long Lake.

Aug. 2 – Theft from multiple vehicles resulting in a $3,064 loss on the 200 block of Woodhill Road.

Aug. 4 – A 21-year-old Minneapolis male was taken to jail after he was arrested for burglary on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.

Aug. 5 – Theft from a business resulting in a $5,270 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Aug. 6 – Theft at Central Avenue North and Wise Street.

Aug. 8 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $2,000 loss on the 100 block of Glenbrook Road.

Aug. 8 – Attempted theft and damage to property resulting in a $2,320 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Aug. 9 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $2,000 loss on the 100 block of Grand Avenue South.

Aug. 13 – Theft resulting in a $44 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Aug. 14 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Creekside Drive in Long Lake.

Aug. 14 – Theft on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.

Aug. 17 – Burglary and theft of a vehicle resulting in a $50,550 loss on the 300 block of Waycliffe Drive.

Aug. 17 – Burglary from a vehicle on the 300 block of Waycliffe Drive.

Aug. 17 – Theft from a vehicle on the 300 block of Waycliffe Drive.

Aug. 17 – Burglary resulting in a $3,960 loss on the 300 block of Waycliffe Drive.

Aug. 17 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Central Avenue North.

Aug. 18 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $510 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.

Aug. 19 – A 61-year-old Missouri female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .09 on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Aug. 21 – Damage to property resulting in an estimated $500-$1,000 loss on the 400 block of  Arlington Circle.

Aug. 27 – A 54-year-old Brooklyn Park male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .21 at Wayzata Boulevard East and Broadway Avenue South.

Aug. 28 – Damage to property on the 1500 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.

Aug. 28 – A 63-year-old Florida female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .10 at Highway 12 and Brown Road North in Long Lake.

Aug. 29 – A 35-year-old Orono male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .25 at Mill Street and Broadway Avenue South.

Aug. 30 – Damage to property resulting in a $3,000 loss on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Aug. 30 – Theft of a vehicle resulting in a $33,995 loss on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

