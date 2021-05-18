Included in the Wayzata police reports for April were these incidents:
Two missing persons, three abandoned vehicles, two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, five motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, three hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one report of fire or smoke, six fire alarms, 12 hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 41 other medical calls, 15 wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, two verbal domestic incidents, five civil matters, nine reports of disturbances, 21 reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, 14 driving or traffic complaints, 75 house or business checks, one noise violation, nine animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, three calls to assist in child protection, four utility problems, 28 calls for public assistance, 20 business alarms, three home alarms and 15 calls to assist another department.
April 3 – Theft resulting in a $45 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
April 4 – Damage to property resulting in a $350 loss on the 500 block of Willow Drive in Long Lake.
April 5 – Theft resulting in a $450 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 8 – A 21-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Central Avenue North. He was released with a new court date.
April 13 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a loss of more than $1,000 on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
April 13 – A 51-year-old Minnetonka male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.24 on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
April 24 – Theft resulting in a $1,038 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Bioulevard East.
April 27 – Burglary resulting in a $550 loss on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
April 28 – A 49-year-old Woodland female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.11 at Bushaway Road and McGinty Road.
April 30 – Theft resulting in a $67 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 30 – A 26-year-old Shakopee male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Highway 12 and Brown Road in Long Lake.
