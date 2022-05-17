Included in the Wayzata police reports for April were these incidents:
One missing animal; two reports of missing or lost property; seven motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; five reports of fire or smoke; five fire alarms; three reports of hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 49 other medical calls; three medical alarms; seven wellbeing checks on adults; eight reports of mental health issues; one verbal domestic incident; two civil matters; 13 reports of disturbances; 14 reports of suspicious activity; 13 driving or traffic complaints; 24 house or business checks; 15 animal complaints or checks; three calls to assist in adult protection; one call to assist in child protection; three utility problems; 18 calls for public assistance; 20 business alarms; nine home alarms and 12 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 47 citations, 129 verbal warnings and one written warning.
April 1 – Identity theft on the 200 block of Peavey Lane.
April 1 – Theft of a trailer on the 2300 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake. The trailer was later recovered in Texas.
April 2 – Damage to property on the 200 block of Grove Lane.
April 4 – Damage to property on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
April 4 – Financial transaction card fraud resulting in a loss of $6,666 on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
April 6 – Theft from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 8 – A 42-year-old Orono male was arrested for driving while impaired after a 0.11 blood alcohol content test on the 900 block of County Road 15.
April 9 – A 60-year-old Hopkins male was arrested for driving while impaired after a 0.15 blood alcohol content test near the corner of Gleason Lake Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 10 – Theft resulting in a $2,829 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 11 – Damage to property resulting in a $200 loss on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 11 – Damage to property on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 12 – Damage to property resulting in a $200 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
April 12 – Damage to property resulting in a $100 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
April 12 – Damage to property resulting in a $300 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
April 15 – An attempted burglary of a business on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 15 – Damage to mailboxes on the 500 block of Willow Drive in Long Lake.
April 18 – Forgery resulting in a $2,080 loss on the 300 block of Superior Boulevard.
April 23 – Theft of a vehicle on the 300 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
April 25 – Damage to property resulting in a $300 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street.
April 25 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $50 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue.
April 25 – Damage to property resulting in a $100 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
April 26 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
April 26 – Identity theft resulting in a $15,000 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 27 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
April 27 – A 36-year-old Orono female was arrested for driving while impaired after a 0.29 blood alcohol content test near the corner of Highway 12 and Ferndale Road.
April 28 – A 40-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested for probation violation on the 500 block of Willow Drive in Long Lake.
April 28 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 700 block of Lake Street.
April 29 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 300 block of Harrington Drive in Long Lake.
