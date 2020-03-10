Newest proposal is for a four-story, 49-foot-tall building
The Wayzata Planning Commission reviewed the third iteration of a concept plan for the redevelopment of the Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka.
The latest proposal comes after a 4-1 city council vote in December to deny a concept plan and three zoning ordinance text amendments related to the requested height, setbacks and design standards for rooftop equipment. The concept was a four-story, 58-foot-tall building with an elevator penthouse that would have put the tallest point of the building at close to 67 feet. The plan also included a three-level parking structure.
Before that, a concept was submitted for a five-story, 75-foot-tall development. The planning commission voted unanimously last June to recommend denial of the approvals. Developers then requested the concept be tabled prior to review from the city council.
The latest redevelopment concept, reviewed at the March 4 planning commission meeting, is for a four-story 49-foot-tall building. The proposed mixed-use development, like previous proposals, would consist of office, restaurant and residential condominium uses.
In addition to the reduced height, changes from the previous plan include removal of the rooftop patio, relocation of the rooftop mechanical equipment to inside the building, removal of a parking deck to make it a two-level parking structure, the addition of a public inside seating area and outside deck over the south main entrance to the building, a design change for Grove Lane just north of the parking ramp from a street with parking on the north side to a tree-lined boulevard. The northeast building entry area was also redesigned to provide for a new ADA accessible route to the building from the Wayzata Depot and Lake Street.
According to the submitted concept, another focus for the revised plan was redesigning the north, west and east sides of the building to reduce the visual appearance of the building and parking structure.
The proposed Boatworks building would be more than 205,000 square feet. The first two floors would include 8,300 square feet for restaurant use, 52,500 square feet of offices, a residential lobby, fitness center for commercial and residential tenants, loading dock, mechanical and electrical equipment and a potential public restroom. The top two floors would be occupied by 30-35 residential condominium units (down from the 36 units in the previous proposal) and include a private clubroom and patio.
The proposal also includes a two-level parking structure with 70 stalls for the condominiums and 152 stalls for the offices and restaurant. Through existing easement agreements, there are an additional 20 parking stalls on an adjacent city-owned property and an additional 85 parking stalls available to the north of the Wayzata Blu building for a total of 327 parking spaces that would always be available. Through another easement agreement, there are 24 parking stalls that would be located on the city-owned property and would allow the Boatworks to use during weekdays, putting total parking at 351 stalls during peak parking period of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
Along with the approval of a planned unit development concept plan, the developer is asking for four variances for building height, property line and shoreland setbacks and rooftop restaurant ventilation equipment. Unlike the previous proposal, it does not include requests for zoning code text amendments.
Under city ordinance, the maximum building height for a planned unit development is three stories or 35 feet. The current Boatworks building is about 31 feet tall.
The proposal to redevelop the property is again coming from Rick Born, owner of the existing two-story Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane E. The building was constructed in 1940 and its original use was for boat and railcar repairs. In 1996, Born bought the building from Genmar Industries, which was using the building as a boat sales showroom and maintenance facility. Major renovations were made in the 1990s and early 2000s.
The Boatworks is Wayzata’s largest commercial building south of the railroad tracks and is between two public spaces: Wayzata Beach and Depot Park. The building houses office space, including Born’s RBA Consulting, as well as Wayzata Brew Works and 6Smith restaurant.
At the meeting, Born again asserted that the extra building height is necessary because of difficulties created by the site’s high water table and the square footage of residential units needed to make the redevelopment project economically viable.
“This is one part I’ve been consistent on – three floors will never happen. … There’s too much risk for what the potential reward is,” he said. “It really comes down to that.”
Born and his development team have also touted the public benefits of the new development, including enhanced and safer pedestrian access, new areas for the public to gather and public access onto the peninsula of the Boatworks marina that would be accessible from the beach.
Born said the new building would also provide a significant long-term increase to the city’s tax base.
Height continued to be the planning commission’s primary argument against the latest development concept. On a unanimous vote, with Commissioner Peggy Douglas absent from the meeting, the planning commission voted to direct city staff members to prepare a report and recommendation of denial for the requested height variance.
“The massing of the building still is a concern to me. … I would like to see the project move forward, but not at the height that’s being asked of us today,” said Commissioner Lindsey Bashioum.
Commissioner Greg Flannigan noted that he could support a concept for a building that was taller than 35 feet, but not at the requested 49 feet.
“I support this project. I would love to see for the height to come down ultimately. If that means it’s 38 feet or 37 feet, I don’t know, but I think the council should look at this project seriously,” Flannigan said.
The commission also cast a 4-2 vote to recommend denial of the request for zero-foot setbacks from the north and west property lines (a minimum 10-foot setback is required under city code); a 5-1 vote to recommend approval for a restaurant rooftop exhaust fan; and a 4-2 vote to recommend approval for a 21-foot shoreland setback (the existing building has a 24-foot setback, but city ordinance requires a 75-foot setback for new buildings).
The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval of the planned unit development concept plan, with the exception of the parts of the plan that are not permitted without the variances.
The planning commission’s overall report and recommendation for the Boatworks redevelopment proposal will come back to the planning commission for a second reading. It will then go to the Wayzata City Council for review, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.
For more information on the proposed project, visit wayzata.org/612/Boatworks-Redevelopment-at-294-Grove-Ln-
