Application is for a three-story, 19-unit residential development in Wayzata
The Wayzata Planning Commission reviewed a proposal Feb. 1 for a condominium development on Barry Avenue. On a 4-0 decision, with Commissioner Larissa Stockton abstaining from a vote, the commission voted to direct city staff to prepare a report recommending denial of the requests in the application.
The development application from Doran Companies is to redevelop the vacant property at 304, 312 and 318 Barry Ave. S., which is owned by Lowell Zitzloff and LNR Properties, and construct a three-story residential building with 19 condo units and underground parking.
The application includes a request for a Comprehensive Plan amendment to re-guide the two northern properties, 304 and 312 Barry Ave,, from Central Core Residential to Central Business District. The key difference between the two land use designations is density, which is 20-30 units per acre for residential developments within the Central Business District and three to six units per acre for Central Core Residential.
The two northern properties were recently re-guided as Central Core Residential in the newly adopted 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The land use designation is intended to identify existing single-family homes and small-scale multiple family uses within the older neighborhoods in the city’s core. According to city officials, the decision to re-guide the properties to Central Core Residential was largely driven by the size of the lots and the desire to maintain the existing neighborhood character of predominately single-family homes.
Other application requests include combining the three land parcels into one lot, a conditional use permit to allow residential units on the ground floor, a zoning map amendment to rezone the two northern properties and a variance for the western building setback.
Overall, the commission did not support the requests included in the application.
“The comp plan amendment really bothers me. ... There was a reason they went to a lower density on those two lots,” Commissioner Peggy Douglas said, adding that she was concerned that the proposed development would be too large and intrusive for the single-family homes to the east of the site.
Commissioner Lindsay Bashioum said the development would have an adverse impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
“I am reluctant to kind of increase density where it is not mandated at this particular time. ... I just don’t think this is the right project for these three parcels of land in this particular spot,” Bashioum said.
Commissioner Greg Flannigan said he would like to see something built on the vacant site, but the proposed development was simply too large.
“The property is primed to do something on it, [and] the surrounding neighbors seem to not have critical objection to it,” Flannigan said. “I just feel like there’s a little bit too much massing that’s happening here.”
Commissioner Jeff Parkhill said that while the proposal does have some of the look and feel of what he’d like to see in the area, he’d rather see a building that served as a better transition between the two zoning districts.
“I’m wondering if there’s a way to take another look at this and see if we can get more of a transition building. ... I don’t find it consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and all the work that went into that,” Parkhill said.
