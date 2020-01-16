The Wayzata Planning Commission voted Jan. 6 to recommend that the city council approve plans for a new office building on Lake Street.
The development application calls for the demolition of a two-story building at 401 Lake St. E. and the construction of a three-story, nearly 20,000 square-foot office-retail building called the Lothenbach Family Office. The height of the proposed building is 35 feet from the ground to the top of the guardrail and 40 feet to the top of an elevator penthouse.
The new building would have 2,250 square feet of retail on the ground floor and 11,815 square feet of office space on the second and third floors. The building would also have 4,150 square feet of green roof area, with a 450 square-foot rooftop patio space that would be accessible from a staircase or elevator to the roof. The remaining square footage of the building would be used for parking.
A previous application from the developer was submitted this past October, but it was withdrawn after the plans were met with a recommendation for denial from the planning commission due to concerns over the nearly 39-foot height of the proposed building, the overall scale and massing of the building and a lack of sufficient parking.
“The applicant I think did a nice job of trying to work with some of the feedback that they got from neighborhood residents and from the planning commission the last time,” said PeggySue Imihy, planning consultant for Wayzata.
The latest application is for a building that is within the city’s 35-foot height limit but still includes requests for a floor area ratio of 2.33 (over the max of 2); to reduce the required amount of retail on the ground floor from 50% to 22%; deviations to design standards; and approval of a shoreland impact plan for 100% impervious coverage (greater than the allowed 25% in the Shoreland Overlay District) with stormwater treatment measure included in the installation of a green roof system. Another design deviation, added at the request of the planning commission, was to include screening for the rear parking area.
On a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Lindsey Bashioum absent from the meeting, the planning commission moved forward with directing city staff to prepare a report and recommendation for approval.
Commissioner Cathy Iverson said she voted against the project because of the request for 100% impervious coverage in the shoreland impact plan.
“I am not comfortable that the proposed project would cover the entire site. I am concerned about the precedence that that is setting,” Iverson said. “I think the project is otherwise beautiful, but I would like the city council to have further discussion on that.”
The planning commission’s report and the development application are expected to come before the city council in early February.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
