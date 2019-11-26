Wayzata is teaming up with Wayzata Public Schools to offer recreational activities next summer in the city’s parks.
The Wayzata City Council voted unanimously Nov. 19 to approve a contract with the school district’s Wayzata Community Education for the programming and services.
The city had been in a partnership with Minnetonka Community Education for summer recreational programming since 2016. And while there has been a gradual growth in participation numbers, said Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s director of public work and city engineer, the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board raised the idea of considering an alternative provider for the community education services and voted Oct. 28 to move forward with a proposal from Wayzata Schools.
Kelly said the plan is for Wayzata Community Education to offer 50 classes and events in the summer of 2020.
“They’re hoping for about 75% participation in those, with an enrollment of about 13 people in each class, which then brings us to about 450 participants. For comparison, last year with Minnetonka Community Ed., we had just under 400 people,” Kelly said.
The agreement for June through August lays out the services that will be provided by the city, which include the use of city parks and buildings, staff support to make indoor classrooms and outdoor spaces available and safe
for student participation, promotion through city outlets and maps of the city to assist in targeting participation.
Services provided by Wayzata Community Education include an online registration system, customer service support, staff and specialists for programs and marketing such as targeted emails to Wayzata residents.
The city will pay a fee of $12,655 for the services and around $5,500 for equipment for programs such as archery, pickleball, etc. The city currently has $20,600 set aside in the parks department’s operating budget for the services for 2020.
Jenni Ebert, director of community education for Wayzata Public Schools, noted at the council meeting that the 50 classes in Wayzata’s parks will be offered in addition to the approximately 800 classes, camps and activities already being offered to adults and youth year-round.
“I really think that we can take what’s already happening and really take it up a notch within the Wayzata community,” Ebert said.
According to a preliminary timeline from Wayzata Community Education, a summer activity preview should be available in February, with online registration opening and catalogs being mailed to homes in March.
Activities for youth and adults will include active programs that promote fitness and wellness, as well as more passive programs that focus on enrichment, skill mastery and social engagement. According to Wayzata Community Education, many activities will include a multi-generational component that encourages families to participate together. In addition to regular activities offered in past summers, Wayzata Public Schools is proposing a few new options to consider, including family bike rides, photography classes, painting classes at the beach, dog obedience classes, paddleboard yoga and log rolling classes.
“We focus on high-quality programs. … We want to listen really carefully to what people want and we want to listen really carefully to what their experience was,” Ebert said.
