Officer David Wilson was honored during Jan. 4 city council meeting
A Wayzata Police officer has been recognized for his efforts in helping a man who was left unconscious after suffering an electrical shock.
The incident happened in August 2020. City leaders were able to present the Life Saving Award, which had been delayed due to the pandemic, to Wayzata Police Officer David Wilson during the Jan. 4 council meeting.
“Simply put, our job is to serve and protect,” Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz said during the meeting. “Yet a police officer’s job is far from simple. Tonight, I’m proud to offer a story that exemplifies not only the good but also the heroic side of what we’re able to provide our public in our profession on a day-to-day basis.”
The police chief then detailed what happened that day more than a year ago. It was just before 9 a.m. when Wilson was dispatched to the 500 block of Waycliffe Drive North in response to a man who was lying unconscious on the ground and after receiving an electrical shock while doing landscaping work outside of a home.
Having arrived at the scene before any other officer, firefighter or paramedic, Wilson saw several of the man’s coworkers attempting CPR.
“Officer Wilson quickly checked for any signs of life, but confirmed that the man had gone into cardiac arrest and had no pulse and was not breathing,” Chief Schultz said. “He then immediately began life-saving measures.”
Wilson took over performing CPR and began rescue breathing and chest compressions. The officer also used an automated external defibrillator to administer a shock which was able to help the victim regain a heartbeat and begin breathing again on his own, Schultz said. The officer continued to provide oxygen assistance as paramedics prepared to take the man to the hospital.
“Ultimately, the victim was able to regain consciousness and after a short hospital stay was able to recover. ... Without the quick response and the vital life-saving measures that Officer Wilson provided, the young man may not have survived this incident,” Schultz said, adding that the Wayzata officer deserves to be recognized for his swift response and exemplary actions. “I’m proud to provide Officer David Wilson with the Wayzata Police Department’s Life Saving Award and medal.”
Wilson, who humbly offered only a few words of thanks after receiving the award, was then applauded for his actions by Mayor Johanna Mouton and other members of the Wayzata City Council.
“Your actions were exemplary and they saved a man’s life, a man who came to work in this community and eventually was able to go home because of your thoughtfulness and your swift response and your training,” the mayor said. “That speaks to the department that you work for and the leadership that you have. ... Thank you very much for your service. We’re proud to have you.”
