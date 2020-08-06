Wayzata native Sophia Dooly is making plans to study in China after being selected as a 2020 Yenching Scholar.
Dooly, a Wayzata High School alumna who graduated in May from the University of Minnesota with majors in history and Asian and Middle Eastern studies, is the first student from the university to receive the prestigious international award, which was established in 2016.
Around 125 scholars are selected from across the globe, with about 25 selected from the United States. Scholars are chosen for their outstanding academic records, community engagement, extracurricular achievement, leadership potential and commitment to interdisciplinary study of China.
Yenching Scholars spend a year completing a master’s degree in China studies while in residence at the Yenching Academy of Peking University.
The goal of the program is to build knowledge of and experience with China and Chinese culture among young people who will become leaders across a range of professions and academic disciplines.
At Yenching Academy, Dooly will complete a history and archaeology concentration for her degree.
“[The academy] has a history and archeology field in its master’s program that allows for field trips. … That means you get to go to the actual sites of archaeological finds in China and work with professors and archaeologists,” Dooly said, noting that she hopes to get her student visa once COVID-19 related travel restrictions are eased for American students.
The student said she plans to center her thesis on Chinese history museums, preferably the Forbidden City in Beijing, which houses the Palace Museum.
“I’ve always loved palaces. … After I watched Disney’s ‘Mulan’ as a kid, I fell in love with Chinese history and Chinese culture. … And once I got to Wayzata High School, I started learning Chinese,” she said.
Dooly was a member of the Chinese Flagship Program at the University of Minnesota. Alongside history professor Ann Waltner, Dooly conducted two original research projects.
The first project was an investigation of the lives of palace maids during the Qing and Ming dynasties. Her work included the study of primary materials in the First Historical Archives of China next to the Palace Museum. It during this time that Dooly first got to see the Palace Museum in person while studying for a month in China.
“It was very exciting,” she said.
For her second project, she investigated the historical background of the “Bridal Procession” artifacts in the Asian collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
For her capstone in the Chinese Flagship Program, Dooly studied abroad in Nanjing, China with the American Councils for International Education. Her trip was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was able to spend the fall semester developing advanced language skills and taking classes in Chinese arts and archaeology.
As she plans to travel back to China next year, Dooly said she’s excited to live in Beijing for a longer period of time and become fully immersed in the culture.
“I’m really excited to really get to explore the city with other Beijingers and with other Chinese students who have been there a long time,” she said.
After completing her studies in China, Dooly plans to enroll in a doctoral program in Chinese history with a focus on museum studies.
“I haven’t quite decided on the school, but I’m debating between the School of Oriental Studies [SOAS University of London] or Oxford University,” she said, adding that her ultimate career goal is to become a curator of Chinese art and history at a museum.
“I’d really love to work in the Smithsonian,” she said.
