‘This is B.S.’ is available to watch on YouTube
A Wayzata native is working to get the word out about a new web series she helped create as a love letter to regional theaters around the country.
The mockumentary-style web series, titled “This Is B.S.” as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the show’s Bristle Shores Playhouse, is a new project from the creative minds of Ella Smith and Lindsey Bristol.
Smith, a 2011 Wayzata High School graduate now living in New York City, met Bristol while on contract for the summer stock season at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in New Hampshire. The two actors began writing the show in their dressing room when they weren’t performing onstage.
“It’s such a crazy, wonderful experience of living in a town for the summer and being away from the city, which is such a treat to just be living, breathing, working and sleeping theater,” Smith said. “And there were just so many crazy things that happened. We would just laugh to ourselves and say we need to make this into a TV show. So, the two of us started writing.”
Smith, a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, said she and Bristol excitedly took on the writing project while recruiting Amanda Pinto to direct and Jake Nathanson as the cinematographer.
They also assembled a cast that features several Broadway and TV actors including Jack Scott (“Disney’s Newsies,”) Christopher Joel Onken (“The Inheritance,”) Ashley Chiu (“Once Upon a One More Time”) and Azriel Patricia (“Katy Keene” and “Younger.”)
The series also found support in executive producers Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “America’s Got Talent,”) Rock Rising Productions and Funny Girl Productions.
“It definitely grew into something bigger than we had originally planned,” Smith said. “But every person we brought onto the project just elevated it.”
After a year of writing, planning and fundraising, the seven-episode series was filmed in fall 2019 at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
“Our cast and crew of around 25 bused up to New Hampshire and lived in the spaces that we were filming in. ... It was all hands on deck,” Smith said.
Brimming with comedy and heart, Smith said, “This Is B.S.” follows Bristle Shores Playhouse Creative Director Ted Lohman (played by A.J. Ditty) as he hires an eclectic ensemble of non-union actors to perform pop musical sensation “Mamma Mia” and the classic Greek drama “Medea” in what he hopes will be a groundbreaking summer stock season. But when an overworked and underpaid technical director (played by Jessie Kane Gill) receives a cease-and-desist order from a major musical licensing company, the dramatic band of misfits must decide whether to pack up and go back to their catering gigs or come together to completely recreate a major pop musical in time for opening night.
“What I love about it is that it really captures that desire at all costs to make something great,” Smith said, noting it’s similar to what she experienced growing up when she was acting at her high school and at Blue Water Theatre Company in Wayzata. “It’s about a group of misfits coming together in the pursuit of the thing they love.”
The full season of “This Is B.S.” is now streaming on YouTube at bit.ly/3yRa2JH.
For more information on the series, visit ThisIsBS.org.
