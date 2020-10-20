The Wayzata City Council voted unanimously Oct. 6 to move forward with the final design, a funding plan and construction for a surface public parking lot near the corner of Barry Avenue and Lake Street.
The land for the new parking lot was donated as part of an agreement with the developers of three surrounding properties: the Wayzata Blu condos, the Ventana apartments and Melvin’s office building.
The new public parking lot is proposed to be paid using tax-increment financing funding from the Downtown West TIF district. According to Ehlers and Associates, the city’s financial consultant, the potential funding capacity for a parking facility is $7 million based on updated projected values from new developments.
According to city leaders, the primary objective of establishing the Downtown West TIF district three years ago was to remove blighted structures in the area while encouraging the development of new buildings and the creation of new off-street public parking.
In June, council members directed city staff to prepare plans for a basic surface lot and a more expensive option with foundations for a future upper level that would provide more parking.
In August, the City Council met to discuss the project during a workshop meeting, during which there was a consensus for a basic surface parking lot, said Wayzata Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Kelly.
Kelly said the estimated cost to build the surface lot is $1.6 million, and another $4 million if the foundation and upper deck were included. Including all soft costs and design costs, Kelly said the cost for a parking facility with an upper deck would be approximately $6.2 million.
The surface parking lot would provide 150-155 stalls. A parking facility with an upper would allow for a total of around 215 stalls.
The council members generally agreed that the added parking deck wasn’t worth the additional cost.
“I just don’t see how we could possibly justify building a second deck. ... I don’t think we need to spend the money on it,” said Councilmember Alex Plechash.
Mayor Ken Willcox agreed, saying that “surface parking would be more than adequate.”
Kelly also noted other eligible projects in the district that could be covered with tax-increment funds. He said city staff has identified approximately $1 million in other eligible projects that would otherwise be funded primarily by the city’s general fund, Kelly said. Those projects include railroad crossing improvements, lighting improvements on the north side of Lake Street and other public parking opportunities with private redevelopment.
Kelly also detailed the timing of construction. He said work is underway on Melvin’s office building and that the parking lot could be completed by the building’s proposed occupancy in September 2021.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.