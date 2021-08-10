Event also helped kick off the return of Night to Unite
After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, Wayzata’s State of the City event returned Aug. 3 with a full audience and a new mayor.
Mayor Johanna Mouton, who began her term at the beginning of 2021 following Ken Willcox’s 12-year tenure as mayor, announced to community members gathered for the Wayzata Country Club luncheon that she and other city leaders are “really proud of the state of the city and the commitment and dedication of staff and engagement of its residents and business community,” the mayor said. “It was a challenging and turbulent year. But if we learned anything, it is that together as a community we are in fact better.”
The mayor provided a recap of the past year, which was busy despite the many interruptions caused by the pandemic.
“Perhaps the most impressive highlight of today’s conversation is really about the bright spots over the last year considering all of the difficult times that we’ve experienced,” Mouton said.
A highlight was the completion of the first phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. After nearly a decade of planning, work was completed last fall to reconstruct Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and convert a lakeside parking lot into a new plaza park.
The mayor said city leaders are inviting the public to provide feedback online at Wayzata.org/feedback regarding the Panoway park space. The newly formed Panoway District Committee will also work to address issues related to public safety, operations and maintenance for the new area.
The state’s last legislative session proved beneficial for the next phase of Panoway, with $4 million being granted to help fund the construction of a boardwalk and the ecological restoration of shoreline. The funds were included in the state’s $1.9 billion bonding bill for public works projects throughout Minnesota.
Wayzata also received some additional tax increment financing (TIF) flexibility in the state’s tax bill that will allow the city to utilize redevelopment dollars from a TIF district toward helping fund the boardwalk.
This past year also saw the adoption of Wayzata’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which will be used for guiding growth, redevelopment and improvement through the next two decades. The plan also dictates public policy in terms of land use, housing, transportation, natural resources, historic preservation and community facilities.
The city also updated its design standards with help from the newly formed zoning study task force, which is also in the process of leading the city through a multi-year zoning study.
Wayzata officials also adopted an energy action plan this past year in a citywide effort toward energy efficiency and conservation.
Mouton also touched on the city’s response to the pandemic, which she said included 2,700 staff hours addressing COVID-19 in 2020 and staying up to date and educated in order to help keep the community and staff safe and informed.
“Overall, operations were modified to accommodate for remote work while virtual council, committee and commission meetings and weekly emergency management meetings were held,” she said.
In an effort to help lessen the impact of the pandemic on local businesses, the city waived liquor licenses and other permitting fees and provided direct relief to the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce.
Interim Police Chief Marc Schultz also addressed the community at the event, which this year also included the return of the Night to Unite luncheon. This was Schultz’s first time speaking at the luncheon following the retirement of Mike Risvold, who led the Wayzata Police Department for 17 years.
Schultz too addressed the unprecedented year that saw many shifts and changes throughout the city.
The interim police chief introduced the city’s new two-man Wayzata Police Bike Patrol Unit for the downtown area, which will serve as a way to increase community engagement and create a stronger public safety presence among vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.
“Moving forward, I see our departments having some pretty unique opportunities to embrace our community,” Schultz said, noting that the Wayzata Police has agreed to enter a joint powers agreement that will make available an embedded Hennepin County social worker to assist with mental health crisis cases.
As an example, Schultz pointed out that during a two-month span last year, Wayzata Police responded to 36 calls for service for one particular individual in crisis.
“If there are no safety concerns, we’re left with little or no options and the people in crisis just get stuck in this loop. ... By having access to an embedded social worker, our department can make immediate referrals for follow up, home visits and check-ups right away, hopefully breaking that cycle of crisis,” he said. “We’re excited to begin this partnership in 2022 and look forward to the resources that it’ll bring to the communities.”
Later that evening, in keeping with Night to Unite tradition, neighborhood block parties throughout Wayzata allowed for residents to get together with city leaders and public safety officials to discuss ways to better protect the community and prevent crime. The night also offered an opportunity for neighbors to – once again – get together with one another.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.