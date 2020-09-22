Mayor Ken Willcox issued a public proclamation during the Sept. 15 Wayzata City Council meeting to honor Constitution Week, which is Sept. 17-23.
The proclamation, made in coordination with members from the Wayzata-based Lake Minnetonka Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, encourages residents to read the U.S. Constitution and reflect on what it represents.
“Constitution Week is a good time to learn more about the Constitution and its impact on the American way of life,” said Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey. “We are grateful to Mayor Willcox for his enthusiasm in commemorating and celebrating the Constitution and the historic events that led to its writing.”
Michelle White, vice regent of the chapter, also joined the City Council meeting via teleconference to thank the mayor and council for bringing awareness to Constitution Week with the proclamation.
The city’s proclamation commemorates the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution, which was Sept. 17.
“It’s a remarkable document that’s been the envy of the entire world and has been a wonderful guidepost for us throughout,” the mayor said after reading the proclamation.
The U.S. Constitution was framed at the Constitutional Convention, which was May 14 through Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Known to historians as the “100-day debate,” the convention’s purpose was to determine how America would be governed. The original intent was to simply revise the Articles of Confederation. However, outspoken delegates such as Alexander Hamilton and James Madison brought ideas to recraft the national government.
The outcome of the convention was the U.S. Constitution, which is today one of the world’s oldest surviving constitutions. Since its creation, more than 100 countries have used the U.S. document as a basis for their constitutions.
The original Constitution has been on display in the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C. since 1952.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution initiated Constitution Week in 1955 after the organization petitioned U.S. Congress. Congress adopted the resolution in August 1956 and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law.
According to leaders with the organization, the goals of Constitution Week celebration are to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s heritage and to encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. Members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, community service and more.
For more information about the organization, visit dar.org.
