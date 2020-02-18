Wayzata recently wrapped up repairs to a section of storm sewer south of Wayzata Boulevard on the east side of Grand Avenue South.
City Engineer/Director of Public Works Mike Kelly said the work began early Feb. 11 and wrapped up the next morning. The project involved replacing a 50- to 60-foot section of storm sewer pipe that had deteriorated, causing erosion to part of the surrounding hill. Kelly said the pipe likely dates back to the 1940s.
“There wasn’t much pipe left. It literally was an old metal pipe that had rotted out, so we went in and removed the old pipe and replaced it with a new PVC plastic pipe,” Kelly said. “We hope it’ll last forever.”
The city hired Widmer Construction to help with the repair project, which required a lane restriction for eastbound traffic on Wayzata Boulevard. Kelly said it was helpful to work on frozen ground since the area is often wet in the spring and summer. The city engineer also noted that he wanted to get the work wrapped up before temperatures dropped to single digits on the evening of Feb. 12.
The cost for the project totaled around $10,000 to $12,000, Kelly said.
Other related work scheduled this year includes sanitary sewer maintenance throughout Wayzata. Nearly two miles of existing sewer main will be relined with a cured-in-place pipe liner.
The maintenance work will begin as early as June and could go as late as October, Kelly said. The areas where the work will be done include Harmony Circle, Rosswood Lane, Ridgeview Drive, Ridgeview Lane, Margaret Circle, Shadyway Road, Barry Avenue North and Gardner Street east of Barry Avenue.
“It’s very unobtrusive. We’re lining sewer pipes that are already in the ground, so we’re not digging anything up,” Kelly said. “What it does is it provides an interior liner to some of our old pipes that gives it a little bit more strength. And those liners can last 75 years.”
The process is meant to prevent major traffic disruptions and health hazards from potential exposure to raw sewage.
