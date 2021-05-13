Leaders with Friends of the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata are working to safely get donated books into the hands of community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When book sales were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, many donated books were left sitting in storage, said Liz Blaufuss, the treasurer and book-sale chief for the library group.
According to Blaufuss, once the Wayzata library reopened near the end of last summer, she began bouncing ideas off past book-sale lead Stephanie Hess. One of those ideas was to implement an indoor pop-up sale modeled after Hennepin County Library’s workplace safety protocols and grab-and-go services.
Volunteers have helped Blaufuss empty 30 cartons of donated books since November. During the winter, sales continued strong at 20 books per week but then slowed as the weather warmed. Blaufuss said sales are expected to now rise as people begin to pick up books before traveling on vacation.
“I have been organizing it so the books that we know will sell are boxed up at the front of the storage room,” she said, noting that popular categories include hardcover fiction, paperback fiction, mystery, current nonfiction and cookbooks.
The Wayzata library also has an abundance of children’s books, which are available during library hours in the back far-right corner.
Leaders with the group are also hoping to bring back the annual September book sale in the Wayzata City Hall community room during the weekend of the James J. Hill Days festival.
“In November, I served as an election judge in the very building that houses the book sale,” said library volunteer Rebecca Hawthorne. “My role was to greet voters and monitor the required number of people in the building. I think this could work for a September book sale.”
The county reopened Hennepin County Library buildings differentially during the pandemic, but would like every branch that wants to have a book sale to be able to have one, Blaufuss said.
Hennepin County Library will hear a proposal from the Wayzata group, whose book sale does not involve the library employees and does not bring extra people into the library. Large amounts of proceeds from the sale are also sent to support other libraries in the system.
“Skipping yet another year could result in the loss of our volunteers and consumers for the future,” Blaufuss said.
Blaufuss said the Wayzata city leaders need to know 60 days in advance about using the community room for the sale and will be watching as the governor announces new rules regarding COVID-19 restrictions.
“This grab-and-go is the safest way for us to share these used books for now, and we are glad we can do this for patrons,” said Linda Eckman, president of the Wayzata Friends group.
For the latest information, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata.
