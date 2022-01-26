It was another busy year for the city of Wayzata.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl and Administrative Services Director Aurora Yager, during the Jan. 18 council meeting, offered a wide-ranging review of the past 12 months through the 2021 annual report.
“We got through another very challenging and interesting year,” Dahl said in his introduction while thanking council members, city staff and those serving on the city’s boards and commissions.
The report begins with a reminder of Wayzata’s overall vision statement, which is to be a “charming, socially connected and walkable lakeside community” that is multi-generational and “at the forefront of sustainability, with a healthy environment, enticing parks and public spaces” all while being “a proud steward of its premier natural asset: Lake Minnetonka.”
Included in the report was a summary of the city’s progress this past year to revitalize the downtown lakefront under the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
The lakeside park, most of which was completed in the fall of 2020, saw its first full year of use. The new space proved to be a popular destination for residents and visitors, leading city leaders to move forward with initiatives to better manage the downtown area by increasing trash pickup, hiring additional staff, implementing a new police bike patrol and updating a study on maintenance and operations. The city also created the Panoway District Committee to serve as a community portal for ideas related to the operations of the park.
In September, a 9/11 memorial was added to the Panoway park. The memorial, unveiled on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, is meant to serve as a quiet place of peace and reflection in honor of the lives lost and all who were impacted.
Progress was also made toward the second phase of the overall Panoway initiative. In November, the Wayzata City Council moved ahead with planning by approving a contract for design validation and drafting of construction documents for a public boardwalk and community docks. The city also received legislative approval for additional tax increment financing (TIF) flexibility that will help fund the work.
Work is also currently being done to finalize the schematic design of the building interior of the Section Foreman’s House, which this past year landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The intended future use of the 1902 lakeside home is a learning center for environmental and historical education.
“It’s going to be another busy year,” Dahl said of the Panoway efforts.
This past year was also spent reacting to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the city held weekly emergency management meetings and continued to regularly monitor local transmission rates and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A mask mandate was also put in place for city employees and those visiting the council chambers. The city also developed a new policy to allow for regular remote work by city employees and implemented an internal and public hybrid meeting structure.
“Another key component over this last year was a lot of attention focused on communication. As rules and policies have changed, it involves a lot of communication to our employees ... and the community about the status of COVID,” Yager said.
Wayzata’s police department saw a change in leadership in 2021 with the retirement of Mike Risvold, who was police chief for 17 years. After serving as the city’s interim police chief for six months, Marc Schultz took over the role to become the sixth police chief in the city’s history.
The city’s public works department began a project to replace and update the playground at Wayzata Beach. The department also coordinated the construction of a new parking facility on the 200 block of Lake Street and rehabilitated about 1.5 miles of city streets this past year.
Also at the meeting, Dahl and Yager provided various stats from 2021 for several city departments:
• The city received and reviewed 21 individual project applications, issued 581 building permits and completed more than 1,300 inspections.
• The police department issued around 1,100 citations, with 918 warnings. Additionally, there were 33 cases of people driving while impaired, up from 21 in 2020. There were 23 burglaries reported, which is down from 34 in 2020.
• The fire department saw 252 calls for service, including 20 structure fires.
• The city-owned Wayzata Bar and Grill saw a combined $6.32 million in sales from the restaurant and liquor store, which is up from $5.31 million in 2020.
To view the 2021 annual report in its entirety, visit bit.ly/3rDXbr5. The report begins on page 80.
