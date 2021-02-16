More bonding dollars for Panoway included as a top ask
City leaders met recently to lay out a legislative agenda that will help advocate for projects and policies beneficial to Wayzata.
At the Feb. 2 council workshop meeting, Community Development Director Emily Goellner said she and City Manager Jeffrey Dahl worked to identify four key priorities for the 2021 legislative session at the Minnesota Capitol that support the values and initiatives in the city’s strategic plan.
“Our attempt was to keep it small. Some cities have a list of up to 80 priorities,” Goellner said. “Instead of having priorities that are just general advocacy type of high-level policy statements, ours are meant to be very specific and very action-oriented.”
Among the list of legislative priorities is to continue pursuing bonding dollars for the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. Last year, city leaders secured $4 million (after a $10 million request) as part of the state’s $1.9 billion bonding bill for public works projects. The money will be used to help fund the design and construction of a boardwalk that is planned to stretch 1,500 feet from the Section Foreman House to the Wayzata Depot. The money will also help fund the ecological restoration of 2,000 feet of shoreline in downtown Wayzata.
The boardwalk is included in the next stage of Panoway, the first phase of which was completed last fall with the reconstruction of Lake Street and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park.
“There is an opportunity to pursue further bonding support for future phases of Panoway,” Goellner said. “The Legislature has indicated that they are interested in funding the second or third phase of multi-phase projects that already received funding like ours, so that is very promising.”
Another priority will be supporting a sales tax exemption for the purchase of construction materials for Panoway and other public construction projects. There is currently no statewide policy to grant the exemption, but communities are able to pursue an exemption on an individual project basis.
“This is a pretty popular one with other city governments as well,” Goellner said.
Roadway funding was another priority because cities with populations under 5,000 (like Wayzata) do not receive Municipal State Aid funds for roadway improvements. Instead, these city governments may receive funds through the Small Cities Assistance Program. City leaders contend that because Wayzata has heavy traffic from people outside the community, the city should seek an exemption so that it can receive Municipal State Aid funds.
“We’re a small city, but we carry the burden of a lot of people coming in from outside of Wayzata and that does wear and tear on all of our roads,” Dahl said. “We think that in and of itself is a good reason for us to get more funding from the state.”
City officials will also seek more flexibility through new legislation when it comes to tax-increment financing, a tool that can be used by local governments to assist in economic development in a targeted geographical area.
“In general, it would be helpful if we had some flexibility with our TIF dollars in the City of Wayzata that could be used for infrastructure projects,” Goellner said. “Right now, it is rather limiting.”
The community development director said she and the city manager will continue talks with Sen. David Osmek and Rep. Jerry Hertaus to push for the priorities. She said Wayzata leaders will also continue to use the city’s lobbyist, Lockridge, Grindal and Nauen, which began working with the city in 2019 to help assist in state bonding efforts for Panoway.
Wayzata is also a member of Metro Cities and the League of Minnesota Cities, which advocate for Wayzata and other cities on more regional issues.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.